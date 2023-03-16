Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in November 2022 motorcyclist death

A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with the death of a motorcyclist in a west Toledo crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with the death of a motorcyclist killed in a November 2022 collision.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Gregory Willardo was operating a Ford F-150 westbound on West Sylvania Avenue on Nov. 3 when he made a left turn onto Willys Parkway and struck a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old William Zeller.

A Toledo police report states Zeller attempted to stop and laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid being struck. Willardo's vehicle struck Zeller, who was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with Willardo's vehicle which was still coming to a stop.

Police said video evidence indicates Willardo did not slow down or attempt to clear eastbound traffic. Emergency crews transported Zeller to the hospital where he died.

Willardo was arraigned in court Thursday and was charged with first-degree misdemeanor Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. He pleaded not guilty and was released on an OR bond.

