Man charged in connection to shooting death of Sylvania woman on Easter

Alexandra Goins, 29, of Sylvania was killed in South Solon, a village east of Dayton. Zachary Warnock is charged with evidence tampering and weapons possession.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man is behind bars, charged in connection to the shooting death of a Sylvania woman on Easter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:45 a.m. on April 17, deputies were called to the village of South Solon, located around 36 miles east of Dayton, on reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Deputies learned on the way to the scene in South Solon that a vehicle arrived at the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had been shot.

Despite life-saving measures, the Fayette County Coroner pronounced the victim dead. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Alexandra Goins of Sylvania.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says an investigation led to the arrest of South Solon resident Zachary Warnock, 34, who is booked at the Tri-County Regional Jail on charges of tampering with evidence and possessing weapons under disability.

Additional charges are under review by the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, according to a media release.

According to records from Madison County Municipal Court, witnesses saw Warnock picking up spent bullet casings near the intersection of the shooting, which led to the felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Madison County Sheriff John Swaney confirmed to WTOL 11 sister station 10TV that Goins and Warnock were friends. The sheriff added that Goins was coming down to visit Warnock.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 740-852-1212.

10TV contributed to this report.