Records: Man charged for allegedly stabbing 22-year-old 6 times at Hocking County rental cabin

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man is charged with murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed several times at a rental cabin in Hocking County early Sunday morning.

Hocking County deputies were called to a cabin on Sullivan Road in Sugar Grove on reports of a stabbing. There were additional reports that a man was stabbed during an altercation.

Arriving deputies found a man lying in the gravel driveway who was stabbed six times, according to municipal court records. The stabbing victim was airlifted to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that the suspect, Issac Pence, left the scene in a small gray SUV and was still in possession of the knife used at the scene.

Deputies and detectives found Pence and his girlfriend Sabra Flagg at his home in Fairfield County several hours later after the reported stabbing.

Court records state that Flagg and Pence lied to detectives about the event that happened throughout the evening before the fatal stabbing. Additionally, authorities wrote in an affidavit that Pence lied about where the weapon was located and Flagg lied about having knowledge of where it was disposed of.

Deputies later found and recovered two knives from Pence’s home.

Flagg later admitted to police that she lied and “tried to cover for her boyfriend.” She is charged with obstructing justice.

Pence and Flagg appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. They are being held on a $1 million bond.