Hilliard PD: Man calls police when truck he stole 5 days earlier is stolen again

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man who reported his truck stolen in Hilliard on Monday was arrested after authorities learned he stole the truck five days earlier in Delaware County.

Hilliard police said 36-year-old Brett Redd, of Columbus, reported his truck was stolen by his passenger from a UDF gas station on Cemetery Road.

Police were able to catch up to the truck on Main Street in Old Hilliard. The suspect, identified as David Harrison, ran from the vehicle, but was arrested in a nearby residential neighborhood.

Hilliard police later learned that the truck was originally stolen by Redd on May 4. According to an incident report from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was taken from a landscaping company in Powell.