Man bites Toledo police officer during arrest

Police say they tried to arrest a man at a home on Parker Avenue when he pulled away and bit an officer on the arm, drawing blood.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 17, 2021.

A Toledo man is behind bars after police said he bit an officer's arm during a disorder call Friday.

According to a police report, crews responded to the 300 block of Parker Avenue around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Joseph Moore, who they believed to be under the influence.

Officers said they tried to put Moore into handcuffs, but he pulled away and turned toward Officer Tyler Gawrych. The report then states Moore grabbed ahold of Gawrych's arm and bit into it, drawing blood.

Moore was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital for observation. He was treated and later sent to the Lucas County Jail.

Gawrych suffered a minor wrist injury and was driven to an area hospital where he was also treated and released back to full duty.