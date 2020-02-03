TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl in his care.

Jeremy King, 32, is charged with gross sexual imposition after an alleged incident with the 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

King was arraigned in Toledo Municipal court Monday morning and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

He's due back in court later this week.

