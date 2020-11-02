FINDLAY, Ohio — Officers took into custody a man who barricaded himself in the storage area of a detached garage while getting served on Monday, according to a police news release.

Officers assisted Findlay Municipal Court officers to serve an eviction at the 700 block of Dayton Avenue. While crews on the scene made contact with one of the residents being evicted, he threatened to use a firearm to commit suicide, according to police.

Officers on the scene learned the man had an active warrant out of Findlay Municipal Court.

Police say after a short time of negotiations between the suspect and officers, he agreed to surrender. Once he came out of the garage, he was taken into custody for the warrant.

Police did not find any firearm with the suspect or in the garage.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police did not release the suspect's identity.

