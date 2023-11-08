Police arrest man suspected of at least 9 robberies in Michigan, Sylvania

One of the robberies Willie Hopkins is believed to have been involved in was on Aug. 2 at a Speedway gas station on Monroe Street in Sylvania.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A man accused of involvement in at least nine robberies since July 11 in Sylvania and Michigan has been arrested, Sylvania police said in a press release Friday.

Willie Hopkins was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop by Pittsfield Township police and is being held in Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan on a $200,000 bond.

One of the robberies Hopkins is believed to have been involved in was on Aug. 2 at a Speedway gas station on Monroe Street in Sylvania.

Sylvania police said multiple law enforcement agencies in Michigan assisted in the case, including Pittsfield Township police and Ann Arbor police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sylvania Police Division Detective Bureau. Detective Steve Papenfuss can be contacted at 419-885-8908.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.