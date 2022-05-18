Man arrested after ramming buggy into Ashtabula County Sheriff's cruiser

The driver refused a field sobriety test at the scene of the incident, but did take a breathalyzer test. He registered a .063%.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — On May 14, Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies were involved a low-speed chase of a covered Amish buggy that resulted in the buggy ramming into a sheriff's cruiser.

The sheriff's office received a call about a wrong way driver on US 322 near Midway Chevrolet. When they arrived at the scene, they located a horse and buggy. The deputy flipped on his overhead lights attempting to stop the buggy, but had no success.

The deputy tried to see if the buggy was occupied by anyone or if it was a loose horse but was unable to determine either way after using his spotlight. He got out of his cruiser at the corner of Staley Road and Hague Road to try and call out to the horse to stop.

The horse didn’t come to a stop and continued past the officer’s vehicle as it turned eastbound onto Hague Road. Upon passing the police cruiser, the deputy spotted a man in the buggy dressed in common Amish attire sitting slumped over in the right seat of the buggy.

The deputy pulled in front of the buggy after the turn. He attempted to wake the occupant of the buggy up as the horse approached but the man didn’t respond. The horse continued forward and rammed the back side of the deputy’s vehicle multiple times causing the driver to be ejected from the right side of the buggy.

Upon returning to consciousness, the deputy had a verbal exchange with the driver, who was later identified as Nathan Miller. After smelling alcohol on the breath of Miller, the deputy placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the Orwell Police Department on a charge of OVI.

Miller refused a field sobriety test at the scene of the incident, but did take a breathalyzer test. He registered a .063%.