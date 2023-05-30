Man arrested, accused of hitting person with baseball bat, breaking jaw

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities responded to an east Toledo residence early Tuesday after a man allegedly hit another man with a baseball bat during an argument.

According to a Toledo police report, crews arrived at an apartment unit in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue in east Toledo at approximately 12:57 a.m. Crews spoke with the victim, a 37-year-old, who told police he and 56-year-old Nickolas Martinez got into an argument, after which Martinez struck the victim in the face with a baseball bat, breaking his jaw. According to court documents, Martinez also punched the victim.

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

Martinez refused to allow police entrance into the apartment, so crews forced entry, police claimed.

Police then took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Martinez was charged with felonious assault and arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court later Tuesday morning. He was released on supervised own recognizance, electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on June 7.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile news app for the latest headlines.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.