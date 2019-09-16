FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police say a man has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with a missing man found near the Sandusky River in July.

Police say 18-year-old Jailen Rucker was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants through the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the Eric Edwards, Jr. homicide investigation.

Police found the body of Edwards near the Sandusky River after his family reported him missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Sandusky County Sheriff's office at 419-332-2613.