Crime

23-year-old arrested in east Toledo stabbing

Elijah Mitcham told police he stabbed another man during a physical altercation.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday after stabbing another man during a fight.

Elijah Mitcham told Toledo Police he stabbed Justin Thomas, 26, during a physical altercation near the defendant's home on Platt Street in east Toledo. Mitcham is charged with felonious assault.

Officers arrived to witness Mitcham and Thomas struggling for control of a baseball bat at the corner of Starr Avenue and Platt. During the scuffle, Mitcham stabbed Thomas in the leg.

Officers cut Thomas' pants and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Thomas was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

Mitcham's bond was set at $20,000. He is due back in court March 9.

