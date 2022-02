Deshawn Larde, 31, was arrested at his home and charged with the murder of Miles Crawford, 33.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a November murder in north Toledo.

Deshawn Larde, 31, was arrested at his home and charged with the murder of Miles Crawford, 33. Crawford was found Nov. 21 in the area of Weber and Maple streets suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim later died at St. Vincent's Hospital.

