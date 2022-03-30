Man arrested, charged with murder in 2017 slaying of transgender woman

Toledo police say DNA evidence led them to Antonio Scott, Jr., who is now charged with the murder of JoJo Striker.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man accused in the 2017 murder of a transgender woman is behind bars.

Toledo police arrested 21-year-old Antonio Scott, Jr. on Wednesday.

According a police report, on Feb. 8, 2017, officers were called to the 200 block of Austin Street where they found the victim, JoJo Striker, inside a vacant garage suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following, the victim's mother, Shanda Striker, said she believed the killing to be a hate crime.

According to police, DNA evidence led them to Scott, who now faces a murder charge. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked in to the Lucas County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.