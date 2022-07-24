Man arrested after stabbing nephew to death in West Toledo

The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night. Wesley Imber, 30, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, July 23, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 400-block of Northdale Drive at 9:09 p.m. on reports of a person stabbed.

Officers arrived to the scene and located the victim, Wesley Imber, 30, suffering from at least one stab wound. Wesley Imber was treated on scene. He was then transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives who responded to the scene opened an investigation into the incident. The victim's uncle, Greg imber, 58, has been arrested and charged with murder of his nephew.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.