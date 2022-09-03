Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky high school students hospitalized from reactions to illegal narcotics

Billy Ray Smith, 42, was arrested and taken to the Wyandot County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated possession of drugs.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wyandot County EMS transported five students to a local hospital for medical treatment Friday after the students began having adverse reactions to illegal narcotics.

When officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department arrived at Upper Sandusky High School, several students were treated on scene.

An investigation was opened, which led officers to determine that the illegal narcotics were brought to the school by a student. As a result of investigation, officers served a search warrant to a home on West Spring Street. At the residence, detectives located marijuana and methamphetamines.

During the course of executing the search warrant, Billy Ray Smith, 42, was arrested and taken to the Wyandot County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated possession of drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.