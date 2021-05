Clyde police say they are investigating a weekend shooting.

CLYDE, Ohio — Clyde police are investigating a weekend shooting that ended in the arrest of one man.

It happened Friday night. Police were able to confirm that they did arrest one person, and that no one was injured.

At this time, police haven't released the man's name or what led to him shooting his weapon.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.