Crime

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

Toledo Police arrested Joseph Adams, 21, on burglary charges in connection to the incident.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday.

Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim returned home and noticed  someone broke into their apartment and stole their TV and Playstation 3.

The victim observed the suspect, Joseph Adams, 21, fleeing from the apartment building and running into a different building with a TV.

The victim was not injured.

There allegedly was a second suspect that was also involved in the incident.

Officers later arrested Adams for burglary in connection to the incident. He is being detained at the Lucas County Jail.

