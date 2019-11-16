KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested Friday night after he was found with three missing children who he did not have permission to be with.

Officers with Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Bridge Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of missing children. The suspect is the father of two of the children and did not have permission to be with them.

All three children were safely recovered by a relative.

The man had outstanding arrest warrants and refused to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and exit the apartment. A search warrant was used and with the help of the Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT team, the suspect and two firearms were located.

The suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges and is being lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

