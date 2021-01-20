Adrian double-homicide suspect arraigned, charged with murder

Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden is accused of killing two men on Jan. 15, before allegedly stealing a car to flee from police.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The suspect in an Adrian double-homicide was arraigned on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden, 34, is facing the following charges:

Two counts of open murder

One count of motor vehicle - unlawful driving away

One count of fleeing a police officer - third degree

Carden is accused of killing 67-year-old Robert Braman and 82-year-old Samuel Compton, both of Adrian, on Jan. 15.

Carden is also accused of stealing car, which he allegedly used to flee from police in Madison Township. He eventually crashed that vehicle and was taken into custody.

Carden is being held at the Lenawee County Jail in lieu of a $10 million bond.