Adrian double-homicide suspect arraigned, charged with murder

ADRIAN, Mich. — The suspect in an Adrian double-homicide was arraigned on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden, 34, is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of open murder
- One count of motor vehicle - unlawful driving away
- One count of fleeing a police officer - third degree
Carden is accused of killing 67-year-old Robert Braman and 82-year-old Samuel Compton, both of Adrian, on Jan. 15.
Carden is also accused of stealing car, which he allegedly used to flee from police in Madison Township. He eventually crashed that vehicle and was taken into custody.
Carden is being held at the Lenawee County Jail in lieu of a $10 million bond.
He is set for preliminary examination on District Court on Feb. 1.