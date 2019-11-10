TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year old Toledo man claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by five Lucas County Sheriff's deputies earlier this week, following his arrest on charges of domestic violence.

Capt. Richard Grove with the sheriff's department's internal affairs division confirms the division is investigating the claims made by Jermaine Townsend.

The IA office has up to 30 days to complete its investigation, but can request an extension if needed. We're told there is video of the alleged incident.

The names of the deputies accused of being involved are not being released at this time.

According to court documents, Townsend was arrested Monday after threatening to burn a woman's house down. He pleaded not guilty to that charge and was released on an OR bond.

Townsend is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 22.

