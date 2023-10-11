Man arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in west Toledo

Christopher Wright, 32, was arrested for allegedly strangling his live-in girlfriend and causing bruising around her neck.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend on Tuesday.

Toledo Police claim that Christopher Wright, 32, strangled his live-in girlfriend, "using two hands around her neck impeding her normal breathing and causing bruising around her neck."

Wright was arraigned on Wednesday and his bond was set at $50,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court date was set for Wednesday, Oct. 18.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.