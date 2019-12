TOLEDO, Ohio — A 52-year-old south Toledo man is behind bars, accused of a sex crime involving a child.

According to Toledo police, Raymond Walker forced a 12-year-old girl to touch him sexually.

He’s also accused of fondling the child’s breast.

Walker is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Walbridge man charged with two counts of rape

RELATED: Man indicted on sex charges after allegedly raping 5-year-old