TOLEDO, Ohio — The man accused of robbing an Oregon bank and then leading police in a high speed chase over I-75, where police said he threw the money out the window had his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

RELATED: Suspect identified in Oregon bank robbery that led to high-speed chase

The court appointed an attorney to represent 33-year-old Christopher Panos.

Police said Panos robbed the Fifth Third Bank in the 3700 block of Navarre Avenue.

Panos fired a shot inside the bank after demanding the tellers to hand him cash, which they did, according to police.

Police said Panos ordered one of the tellers to hand over his car keys, which he also did. The suspect fled the bank in the car he stole, according to police.

The chase wound from Navarre Avenue to Pickle Road and then down Miami Street where the suspect got onto I-75 southbound and kept driving at high rates of speed, sometimes exceeding 100 miles an hour, according to police.



MORE FROM WTOL:

2 suspects in custody after police chase ends in crash

McClure man sends police on car chase stretching across 4 counties

Woodville motorcyclist arrested after leading police on chase, fleeing on foot