Man accused of raping, impregnating minor appearing in Toledo court Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man accused of having sexual contact with a teen will be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning.
According to court records, Antero Dyer is accused of raping a girl, age 13 turning 14 at the time, up to five times over an eight months span in 2021 and 2022. The girl then became pregnant with and gave birth to Dyer's child.
Dyer was arrested Thursday morning and is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
This is a developing story.
