TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo man, who was charged with animal cruelty after police said he left his German shepherd outside in the cold for more than 24 hours this past winter with no food, water or shelter, was sentenced Monday.

Anthony Flunder was ordered to give up ownership of the dog and to complete 40 hours of community service. He was also prohibited from having any animals for three years.

Flunder said at the time that it was too cold outside for him to care for the dog, according to court documents.

The weekend that court records show the dog was outside, temperatures ranged between 28 and -6 degrees Fahrenheit, it snowed about six inches and winds gusted as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

