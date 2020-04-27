A former Toledo man, who now lives in Chicago, is behind bars at the Lucas County Jail for child endangering after an incident in Toledo on Saturday.

Toledo Police say 21-year-old Marquise Moore was in charge of five children at a home on Lapier St. in north Toledo when he tossed one of the kids in the air and dropped them on the floor.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital where they were diagnosed with two skull fractures and two brain bleeds.

Court records say Moore is the father of the child.

There is no word on the condition of the child at this point.

Lucas County Children’s Services say they are ensuring all of the other children who were in Mr. Moore’s care at the time of the incident are safe and being cared for.

Moore is set to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday.

