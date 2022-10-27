Man accused of domestic violence threatens to shoot officers, still on the run

The 19-year-old suspect barricaded himself in an apartment unit, according to a police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022.

Police units responded to Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday night on a domestic violence call after a woman accused the father of her children of assaulting her.

According to Toledo police report, crews arrived at the north Toledo apartment complex shortly after 8 p.m., where the victim told officers 19-year-old Julian Carter assaulted her, after which he fled to another apartment unit in the building.

While officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, Carter called police communications and told them if police made entry into the apartment, he would shoot them.

Crews notified SWAT on the call of a barricaded gunman. SWAT cleared the apartment and were not able to locate the suspect. Police issued Carter domestic violence and assault arrest warrants.

If you have information regarding this incident of Carter's location, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

