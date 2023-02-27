Man charged with murder for 2021 homicide has charge reduced after plea deal

Anthony Laboy had his charge reduced to involuntary manslaughter after he took an Alford plea Monday. He was accused of shooting and killing Ryan George, 35.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man charged with murder in a 2021 homicide entered an Alford plea on Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors accused Anthony Laboy of shooting and killing 35-year-old Ryan George in east Toledo in July 2021. Toledo police were dispatched to a call of a person shot on Ironwood Avenue, where George's body was found. An autopsy revealed a single gunshot wound to the back that exited through the neck.

Laboy is set to be sentenced on April 27.

A defendant entering an Alford plea does not admit to committing a crime, but admits the state has sufficient evidence to get a conviction that could lead to a more severe sentence.

