TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of two Toledo men accused of killing 3-year-old Malachi Barnes began Tuesday afternoon.

K'veon Giles and Matthew Smith are charged with murder in the incident that took place on Thanksgiving 2018. Police said a car pulled up next to a vehicle with three children inside and opened fire. The father of the children, Anthony Barnes, was driving the car.

Opening statements started Tuesday afternoon and proceedings played out as the following:

PROSECUTION

TIMELINE

Opening statements from the prosecution revealed that after getting into the car sometime before 9 p.m. that night, Malachi never made it home.

The prosecution claimed that Malachi's father, Anthony Barnes, exited a hotel parking lot that night, where both defendants were waiting. Giles and Smith allegedly followed Anthony Barnes down Oregon Road and Miami, and then onto I-75.

The defendants are reported to have sped up next to Barnes' vehicle before spraying bullets at it. According to the prosecution, one of those bullets struck Malachi in the head.

The next day, a Chevy HHR - the vehicle in which Giles and Smith allegedly were traveling - was stopped by police and went through evidentiary processing. The vehicle was reported to have spent 40-caliber shell casings and a live caliber cartridge inside.

Smith was accused of denying knowledge of evidence inside the vehicle and consistently changing his statements.

Another man, Andre White, was an alleged an accomplice in the incident. He was a co-defendant who chose to testify against Smith and Giles and pleaded guilty to charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault.

The prosecution called the act "planned, discussed and premeditated," whether or not Malachi was the intended target.

EVIDENCE

Evidence from the prosecution is expected to demonstrate that both Giles and Smith were involved in an ongoing feud with the Barnes family.

The prosecution claimed that surveillance video will establish both Giles and Smith arrived at the Days Inn Hotel in a white Chevy HHR and additional footage will show the defendants traveling behind Barnes' vehicle, a Ford 500.

Giles' fingerprints reportedly were collected on the vehicle used in the shooting. There were cell phone pings taken from the area where the shooting occurred.

A witness is expected to testify to being inside the car.

DEFENSE

K'VEON GILES

The defense began its opening statement by questioning the reliability of the information provided by White, with one attorney quoted as saying:

"There's only evidence against K'veon Giles from the words of a convicted killer."

According to Giles' defense, no one else has said that Giles was in the car except for White.

The defense claimed that prosecution will not be able to prove when the fingerprints were put in the car nor will they be able to prove any specific time that the cell phone was in the area.

"There's nothing that puts K'veon Giles in the car that night," Giles' defense lawyer said.

MATTHEW SMITH

Smith's defense began by saying:

"The best the state can come up with is a convicted killer: Andre White."

Smith's team continued to question White's credibility, asking the jury if they would trust the word of a convicted killer, and claiming that this alone should raise reasonable doubt.

The defense also said the trial would turn up no weapons, claiming that no one actually knows who had the weapons since White's integrity could be greatly questioned.

The court went to break just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be continually updated as the trial continues. Check back WTOL for the latest updates.

