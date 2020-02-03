TOLEDO, Ohio — The jury is now deliberating the fate of two men accused of killing 3-year-old Malachi Barnes. Deliberations started Monday morning around 9:40 a.m.

K'veon Giles and Matthew Smith are charged with murder following the 2018 incident that took place on Thanksgiving night.

According to police, a car pulled up next to Anthony Barnes' vehicle, which had three children inside, and opened fire on I-75. Barnes' 3-year-old son Malachi was shot in the head.

On Thursday, the court heard from the state's key witness, co-defendant Andre White. White also was charged in the case and pleaded guilty to lesser charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault in exchange for his testimony. White is expected to be sentenced this week.

Neither Giles nor Smith took the stand during the trial. The jury began deliberations on Friday.

According to sentencing guidelines, the following sentences could be imposed on Giles and Smith if the jury finds them guilty:

If they are found guilty of aggravated murder:

20 years to life

25 years to life

30 to life

Life without parole

If found guilty, the judge would select which of those four options fit the crime.

If they are found guilty of murder:

15 years to life

If they are found guilty of felonious assault:

2-8 years

