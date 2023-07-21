Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo

The incident was reported Thursday just before 1 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in south Toledo.

According to a police report, the female victim was making deliveries in her mail truck in the 5600 block of Ryewyck Drive just before 1 p.m. when she was confronted by a man with a gun. USPS property was stolen from the truck.

No injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a thin Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask, and driving a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.