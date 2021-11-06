Luna Pier police acquire new jetskis through DHS partnership

The new equipment will help the agency provide extra patrols on Lake Erie's western shoreline.

LUNA PIER, Mich. — A partnership between the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement agencies will help keep waterways in Monroe County, Michigan safe this summer as locals and tourists head to Lake Erie's shores.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has partnered with police agencies including the Luna Pier Police Department. DHS secured funding through grants so Luna Pier police could buy two new jet skis.

"Working with DHS, we're able to also hit some of their control points on the waterways, the inlets and marinas, the launch sites that we have here on the Luna Pier," said Chief Brett Ansel. "We thoroughly check those sites as well when the officers are on patrol."

The chief said the jet skis are also a useful public relations tool as visitors, especially children love to see them.

Luna Pier police have been partnering with DHS for the last two years, but this year the jet skis were able to be purchased, as opposed to borrowed from a local business.

Chief Ansel hopes the jet skis can be out on the water starting this Sunday.