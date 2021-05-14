Over two dozen Lucas County Sheriff's Office vehicles vandalized at Toledo Express Airport

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over two dozen Lucas County Sheriff's Office vehicles were vandalized late Thursday or early Friday at Toledo Express Airport.
The sheriff's office says 27 vehicles and two trailers belonging to the department were damaged overnight. Tires were slashed, graffiti was scratched into the exteriors, and mirrors and spotlights were broken.
The vehicles were parked on Lucas County Port Authority property. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4921.
