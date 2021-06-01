Lucas County Sheriff's Office finishes sex offender checks, charges five

Eight others are still being investigated for potential violations; 235 offenders were in compliance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five convicted sex offenders in Lucas County were charged with violating registration requirements and eight more are still being investigated after a two-month compliance check.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service conducted compliance checks in April and May on 248 convicted sex offenders. These checks focused on offenders convicted of sexually based offenses involving child victims, and those convicted in federal court of child pornography and human trafficking.

Of the 248 people checked, 235 were in compliance.

In Ohio, the sheriff’s office is responsible for registering sex offenders and enforcing sex offender registration laws. Through the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, the U.S. Marshals have the responsibility of investigating non-compliant offenders who cross state lines, travel in and out of the United States or fail to comply after a federal conviction.