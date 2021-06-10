Lucas County Sheriff seeks answers in the death, disappearance of Dewayne Lewis Jr.

Lewis' remains were found on March 22, 2020 in a wooded area on Angola Rd. He had last been seen in Toledo on Oct. 21, 2013.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired in Dec. 2020.

The disappearance and death of Dewayne E. Lewis, Jr. is being investigated by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office - and detectives need help from the public.

Lewis' remains were found on March 22, 2020 by hunters in a wooded area on the 10000 block of Angola Rd. He had last been seen in Toledo on Oct. 21, 2013, and was reported missing.

The investigation into his death is still active, and detectives continue to follow up on leads in the case. In a press release, members of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau said that information received from individuals close to Lewis have provided details that are currently being looked into.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau directly at 419-213-4921.

MORE FROM WTOL