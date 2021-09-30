Lucas County Prosecutor's Office asks for more time to evaluate Wayne Braddy, Karl Willis motion for new trial

Both men were featured in 11 Investigates' 'Guilty Without Proof' series.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates’ office has asked for another two weeks to respond to a motion for a new trial from two men featured in a 2019 WTOL 11 investigation.

Assistant prosecutor Evy Jarrett says the state needs to convert several witness interviews to digital from VHS and cassette tapes.

The state has been responding to appeals from Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis for years now, since they were convicted in 2000 of killing Maurice Purifie in 1998. Digital recordings of several interviews were made for 11 Investigates in 2019.

A judge granted both men the right to seek a new trial in August.

Jarrett also says she needs additional time to discuss the case with others in her office.