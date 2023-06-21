Lucas County grand jury: No charges for Toledo officers in fatal shooting of 16-year-old robbery suspect

A Lucas County grand jury decided to not charge any of the officers, ruling Wednesday that no further investigation is necessary.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County grand jury has ruled that no further investigation is necessary in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old robbery suspect by Toledo officers in April.

On April 14, 16-year-old Jameson Turnbull was shot multiple times after police say he robbed a Dollar General store on Phillips Avenue, which led to a standoff with officers in a nearby neighborhood.

The eight officers involved in the incident were identified by Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle as:

Officer Benjamin Woody: 45 years old, hired in November 2010, unnecessary use of physical control technique (2021).

Officer Anthony Wrozek: 44, hired in February 2015, no active discipline.

Officer Derek Adams: 38, hired in February 2015, no active discipline.

Officer Richard Wrobel: 46, hired in September 2012, no active discipline.

Officer Adam Howard: 42, hired in November 2011, no active discipline.

Officer William Gregus: 37, hired in October 2013, no active discipline.

Officer Anthony Walden: 44, hired in November 2010, no active discipline.

Officer Timothy Sturtz: 51, hired in November 1999, failure to activate body worn camera (2022).