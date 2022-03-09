Lucas County doctor sentenced to prison for exploiting patients, illegally distributing opioids

Spilios Pappas was sentenced Wednesday to 9 years in prison and ordered to pay $32M in restitution. A Toledo doctor is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Lucas County doctor is one of 12 physicians in Ohio and Michigan heading to prison for healthcare fraud.

63-year-old Spilios Pappas was originally convicted in 2020 and was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison.

He was also ordered to pay more than $32 million dollars in restitution.

“It is unconscionable that doctors and healthcare professionals would violate their oath to do no harm and exploit vulnerable patients struggling with addiction,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said. “These are not just crimes of greed, these are crimes that make this country’s opioid crisis even worse – and that is why the department will continue to relentlessly pursue these cases.”

Investigators say there were 16 defendants who were part of a $250 million scheme exploiting addicted patients and distributing more than six million doses of medically-unnecessary opioids through a multi-state network of pain clinics that were used as pill mills.

Over $16 million in fraud proceeds were forfeited from the defendants and believed to be used to fuel lavish lifestyles and purchases of luxury cars, gold bars and other items including courtside tickets to the NBA Finals.

Meiuttenun Brown, 51, of Toledo will be sentenced on a future date. Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.