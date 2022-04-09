Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office: Thieves targeting shoppers' purses in Springfield Twp.

In May, voters in Springfield Twp. will be voting on a 4.2 mil, 5-year levy to pay for police protection services to the sheriff's office.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for two people who allegedly were stealing wallets out of shoppers’ purses at multiple stores near Airport Hwy. and I-75 in Springfield Twp. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the incidents happened at T. J. Maxx and Kroger.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, a Hispanic female targeted shoppers who had a purse in their cart, asking them for help picking between two items while acting as if she “does not speak english”.

The female then allegedly pretends to use her phone to interpret what she is saying.

Meanwhile, a male suspect will remove the wallet from the victims’ purses while they are distracted.

The sheriff’s office says both suspects wear masks while committing the thefts.

They also say the suspects attempted to use credit cards that belonged to a victim to buy gift cards at another store in the area.

Field Operations units are reporting two incidents in the Spring Meadows Shopping area today, where an unidentified... Posted by Lucas County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 8, 2022

WTOL 11 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information but has not heard back.

In January, Springfield Twp. Trustee Bob Bethel said Springfield Township is the largest township in the state that does not have their own police force or a contract with the sheriff’s office for policing services.

At a board meeting in January, the township trustees approved a resolution to put a 4.2 mil, 5 year levy for police protection services on the ballot.