Attempt to identify: Persons of interest in Springfield Twp. gas station theft early Friday

The three individuals are persons of interest in a theft Friday at the BP station on S. Holland Sylvania Rd. in Springfield Twp., according to the sheriff's office.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three people that authorities claim are persons of interest in a gas station theft early Friday in Springfield Township.

The theft happened around 2:40 a.m. on July 7, at the BP gas station in the 1400 block of S. Holland Sylvania Road, according to a bulletin from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

The three individuals are pictured below.

The three are persons of interest in the theft, LCSO said, but their exact involvement was not disclosed.

LCSO did not say what was reported stolen from the BP station.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lucas County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4923, or to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

