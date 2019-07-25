A Lucas County judge has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, according to court documents.

The incident happened over the weekend in Hancock County.

Alfonso Gonzalez plead not guilty to the charge in court in Findlay on Tuesday.

Gonzalez's administrative license is also suspended until further order of the court.

He is set to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on August 13 at 8:45 a.m.

Judge Alan Hackenberg was assigned to his case.

Gonzalez took Gene Zmuda's place in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

An administration with Lucas County Common Pleas Court says Gonzalez is still serving on the bench at this time.