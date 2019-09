Toledo Police need your help identifying a man wanted for robbery.

The suspect allegedly robbed a civilian on the at a 7/11 on LaGrange Street.

Toledo Police Department

The suspect is described as a black man with glasses, long dreadlocks with a slim build. He was wearing a hat at the time of the incident.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers At 419-255-1111.