TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of at least two local photographers have been used in an attempt to set up fraudulent photo shoots with multiple women, including a request for a nude maternity shoot.

Dee Danford of Toledo’s Flutterby Photography by Dee shared with WTOL a series of text messages that someone claiming to be her sent to a former client. The person offered to pay the woman “a couple hundred” to pose for a nude maternity shoot to be used in a portfolio. The conversation continued for dozens of texts and included nude pictures that the person impersonating Danford claimed to have taken of other pregnant women. The client was asked to show up at the studio on Hill and Holland-Sylvania.

Danford became aware of the solicitation when the pregnant client reached out to her on Facebook, asking if the shoot was still on for 7.

“I had no clue what she was talking about. I frantically searched my schedule, thinking I may have forgotten a shoot,” Danford said.

Once she figured out what was going on, Danford and her husband went to the studio. She parked around back, while her husband hid in a closet. When the suspect did not show by 7:45 p.m., the couple left and Danford posted a warning on her Facebook page.

In a separate case, Adam Rossi of Adam Rossi Photography shared texts of a similar scam sent via Messenger. The messages included his bio picture. In the thread, the person impersonating Rossi said: “hey, hey, it’s Adam Rossi, friends with your mom … I’m a photographer, you may know that. … but I want to run a photoshoot by you. She said to shoot you a text.”

The suspect then asked the young woman to keep the conversation from her mom until all the details were worked out. The suspect also offered to pay her for the shoot.

“I am frightened that this seems so real, especially to young women who strive to look and feel beautiful in an online environment,” Rossi said.

Early Wednesday, Rossi shared additional texts from a former client now living in Arizona who believed she was communicating with Rossi. In the middle of that Messenger conversation, Rossi’s name and photo was switched to the name and photo of a local woman.

Both Rossi and Danford said a red flag for any potential client is a photographer asking to pay them for the photo shoot.

“I would always be skeptical of any photographer willing to pay a model for a personal photo shoot. That is not how this business operates.”

In addition, in the incidents involving Rossi, the contact was made from a Messenger account that said “Using Messenger without Facebook.”

Toledo police spokesman Kevan Toney said that the department is aware of the incidents and continues to investigate.

"A big part of protecting yourself is being aware of these scams in the first place. Hackers evolve their techniques," Toney said. "Phishing scams that were once easy to spot are more difficult so people should pay extra special attention before opening attachments or clicking on links. We also highly recommend using multi-factor authentication for your accounts if offered."

