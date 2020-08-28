Local bar gets ALICE active shooter training

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the coronavirus pandemic remains a major concern for business owners, the threat of a mass shooter is still very real.

Staff at Vida Cantina bar in Toledo got first-hand ALICE active shooter training Friday afternoon.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. It's an active shooter training solution and preparedness education program for organizations including schools, churches, businesses and healthcare facilities.

KC Ahlers, a Toledoan, started Alator Security Consultants two months ago.

He and his team teaches ALICE active shooter training and customizes a safety plan for small and large businesses and municipalities at the local or state level.

They also teach security and bouncer personnel safe hand-to-hand restraining moves to reduce risk of injuries, as well as offer weakness and security assessments.

"I literally quit my day job and started my company and wanted to make the world a safer place," Ahlers said. "I believe all businesses, all bars, all restaurants, theaters should all have ALICE training in place to make sure everybody's safe."

Cassi Ysassi, bar manager at Vida Cantina said the training not only prepared her to protect her staff but her customers as well. "If something were to happen it's always good to be one step ahead," she says.