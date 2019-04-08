DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave an update at 10 a.m. on the Sunday morning shooting in the city's Oregon District that killed nine people and injured 27.

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Some sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while others were hurt while trying to escape. At least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.

The Oregon District is set to reopen Sunday afternoon. A vigil will be held for victims at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Police believe there was only one shooter. They have identified the suspect, but at this time will not be releasing their name or motive. The shooter was wearing wearing body armor and had a rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition, according to Whaley. She said the shooter carried extra magazines.

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered his support on Sunday to the city of Dayton.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral released this statement:

"Yesterday saw two mass shootings within a 24-hour period. Thirty-six innocent people lost their lives and countless others will be forever changed. Sadly, these incidents are our nation's new norm. We have to come together as a nation to address this horrible trend."

Another press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. We will continue to keep you updated.

