Police respond to armed robbery at west Toledo Little Caesars

The suspect allegedly entered the store from the rear entrance and demanded cash from the employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on June 6, 2023.

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a west Toledo business Tuesday afternoon.

In a report, Toledo police said crews responded to a Little Caesars pizza location in the 2200 block of N. Reynolds Road at approximately 3:51 p.m.

Employees told police an unknown suspect entered the store from the rear entrance and brandished a revolver before approaching the front counter and demanding money.

Police were told the employees complied with the suspect's demands and gave him an unknown amount of money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.