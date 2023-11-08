Ex-CEO of Waterville charity found guilty on 4 counts

A Wood County jury convicted Linda Greene on multiple charges, including aggravated theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A jury has found the former CEO of Waterville-based charity "Impact With Hope" guilty on four counts during a court session Friday.

Greene was found guilty of the following, according to documentation form the Wood County Prosecutor's Office.

Tampering with records

Prohibited acts involving charities

Solicitation fraud

Aggravated theft

An additional charge of telecommunications fraud was dismissed earlier, according to officials.

The convictions combined carry a maximum sentence of 14 years and six months.

Greene was the public face of Impact With Hope for years. An indictment filed in Wood County Commons Pleas Court on Dec. 20, 2018, said Greene took $2,913.02 in August of 2017. She was charged with a fifth-degree felony of theft.

The theft charge alleges Greene deprived the organization of more than $150,000 in monies, services, reimbursements, and personal care.

According to a press release issued by the Prosecutor's Office Friday, Greene used charity funds for her living expenses, including cloth and food, manicures and hair styling.

In February 2019, the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office dropped two felony charges made against Greene, saying the charges were dropped because she was a person of interest in an expanded investigation.

According to the prosecutor’s office at the time, the expanded investigation included the execution of search warrants of two Impact with Hope locations.

In February 2023, Greene was jailed after she was accused of violating her bond.

WTOL 11 has left message with Impact for Hope requesting comment on the status of the charity, but has yet to hear back.