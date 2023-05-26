WATCH: Daughter of Ohio man convicted of murder, prison escapee asks father to turn himself in

Bradley Gillespie is accused of escaping an Ohio prison. He was convicted of two murders in 2016.

LIMA, Ohio — Several state agencies are still searching for Bradley Gillespie, one of two men who escaped from a Lima, Ohio prison earlier this week.

James Lee, a 47-year-old man convicted of burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking, was arrested by authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening.

After his arrest, police charged Lee with Felling or Evading Police with a motor vehicle specification, Fleeing or Evading Police on foot, Receiving Stolen Property and crossing state lines with a warrant for his arrest.

Lee was reported missing Tuesday along with 50-year-old Gillespie from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution.

Gillespie, 50, has not been found. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 lbs, bald and having blue eyes. Gillespie was convicted of murdering two people in Paulding County in 2016.

In a video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Friday, Gillespie's daughter encouraged her father to turn himself in to authorities.

In the 16-second video, his daughter expressed concern for Gillespie's safety. The full video is included below:

Authorities warned the public to be aware and use caution. If you see Gillespie, immediately call 911 and do not approach him.

During a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, ODRC officials found that Lee was missing. An AOCI warden approved an emergency count of all prisoners in the facility and escape posts were guarded. It was then discovered that Gillespie was also missing.

The ODRC notified law enforcement and officers from multiple jurisdictions. The Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Patrol responded to the facility.

Both men were last seen Monday at 8:41 a.m. on surveillance video at the prison prior to their escape, ODRC said.

The U.S. Marshals and Ohio State Highway Patrol are offering a reward of up to $21,000 for any information leading to Gillespie's arrest. Call 1-866-4WANTED.