West Toledo neighborhood grapples with recent uptick in violent crimes

The normally quiet neighborhood has had a spike in homicides compared to last year. Toledo police said they are working to address the problem.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

A baby shower is supposed to be a time for peace and celebration, but on Sunday evening one family's party ended with a shocking display of violence. A drive-by shooter sent a hail of bullets into the building hosting the event, injuring one.

It's just one more act of violence in the Library Village neighborhood in west Toledo, with the normally quiet area experiencing a sharp uptick in crime.

Over the weekend, the neighborhood also saw a homicide just north of Willys Park Saturday morning, when 33-year-old Aaron Williams-Gaston was shot and killed in his vehicle.

Last Thursday, a woman and her two children survived an attempted carjacking and assault on Berdan Avenue. Security camera footage revealed a group of four young men in hoodies.

All of these acts have happened within about two miles of each other and mark a significant escalation in violent crime compared to the past two years.

Neighbors said it has been terrifying. They're so fearful of retaliation that none were willing to speak on camera with WTOL 11.

"These young kids have everyone nervous, they're reckless," one woman said.

The Toledo Police Department has accounted for the increased crime in the area.

"There's definitely avenues that detectives will explore when there's multiple high profile crimes in the same area, we'll have officers over there in unmarked cars and an increased presence," assistant public information officer Andrew Dlugosielski said.

Are these crimes connected to gang activity or are they random? And just who is responsible? TPD said they are currently trying to answer these questions.

"They're gonna look at a lot of internet chatter, they're gonna talk to their (confidential informants), there's different signs in a neighborhood that they could possibly tell," Dlugosielski said. "And of course, they're looking for anyone that possibly has cameras on their house who may have heard something or seen something along with physical evidence."

But until they have more answers, TPD said people living in Library Village and the surrounding neighborhoods should be extra cautious.

"Don't get tunnel vision into your morning routine," Dlugosielski said. "Definitely be aware of your surroundings, look around and make sure everything is safe, and if something feels off, it probably is."

As of Sept. 12, Toledo has had 44 homicides in 2022.